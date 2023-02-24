Midlands Pup-Shots! February 24

Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Gentle, Curious, Independent, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
2/14
BOOGIE
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Funny, Quiet, Curious, Loves kisses, Dignified, Independent
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in home with dogs, children
3/14
DUTCHESS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
4/14
GADGETTE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/14
INDY
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Hi, my name is Indy and I'm a male Goldendoodle puppy!
6/14
MAX
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/14
NAPOLEON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/14
OZZIE
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Ozzie is a one year old shephard mix.
9/14
PRISCILLA
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
10/14
ROSEMARY
11/14
RUBY
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Smart
Good in a home with other dogs
12/14
SAM
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/14
SHADOW
3 Years
Extra large
House trained
$475
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Shadow walks well on a leash, but if something catches his attention, he can be a strong puller.
14/14
WILBUR
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
Meet Wilbur, a 56lb, 3-year-old reserved and quiet dog .
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com