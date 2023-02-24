Newberry Co. Traffic Alert: Hwy 121/ Old Newberry Highway blocked

Authorities are asking the public to avoid Hwy 121 near Old Newberry Highway for several hours after a motor vehicle accident.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities are asking the public to avoid Hwy 121 near Old Newberry Highway for several hours after a motor vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles has a fuel leak and Hazmat is on scene, says the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Detours have been activated at Hwy 121/Old Newberry Highway and Hwy121/Colonial Dr.