OrangeWIP provides tips for minority-owned businesses to grow in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One company is giving out some tips to help minority-owned businesses in South Carolina during Black History Month.

Curtis spoke with Jennifer Sutton, CEO of the multimedia company OrangeWIP, about some resources available for minority and women owned businesses.

She recommends going to the South Carolina Small Business Development Center council to get help with either starting or growing your business.

She also recommended SCORE, which is a non-profit that provides free, confidential business mentoring in person, through email or by video

along with free business tools to help you grow your company.

According to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau, In Columbia, there are only 1,858 minority-owned businesses vs. 9,853 non-minority owned businesses.

Sutton says this is causing many of those businesses to struggle to get funding but that the resources she mentioned could help alleviate that stress.

Visit OrangeWIP’s website for more information.