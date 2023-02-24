RCSD: Westwood High School student charged with weapon on school property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies charged a 17 year-old Westwood High School student with bringing a gun to school.

Authorities say school administrators conducted a search of the student’s car when they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A 9mm ammunition and a small amount of marijuana was found inside. A search of the student led to the discovery of a handgun in his waistband.

Deputies say there’s no evidence that he threatened any other students or staff with the gun.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.