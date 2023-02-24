West Columbia woman charged with attempted murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a West Columbia woman has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, is accused of shooting at her boyfriend during a fight, say authorities.



In a statement, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Detectives have determined Stroman fired multiple shots at the victim Thursday as he was trying to leave the home they share. Stroman pistol-whipped the man before she shot at him.”

Authorities say the man was not hit by gunfire. The two went their separate ways after the shooting.

Stroman was later located by deputies at a residence on Edmund Highway and arrested.