Bindle bottles recalled due to risk of lead poisoning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have any Bindle insulated bottles in your cabinet, you’ll need to listen up.

Bindle bottle is recalling several of it’s bottles over the potential risk of lead poisoning.

The recall includes the 13 oz, 20 oz, 24 oz, and 32 oz bottles as well as the 24 oz bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.

According to the company, an area of exposed lead in the bottom storage compartment could contaminate unpackaged food.

No illnesses have been reported.

You can fill out a form on the company’s website to get an at-home repair kit.