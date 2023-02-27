DHEC anticipating drinking water standard from Environmental Protection Agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose a new maximum contaminant level standard for PFAS compounds that are found in drinking water.

“Because of these properties PFOS and PFOA were voluntarily phased out of production in the mid 2000s by manufacturers. However, PFOS and PFOA can still be imported to the U.S. in consumer goods and they remain in some drinking waters due to decades of industrial pollution and consumer product use,” says Myra Reece who is the Environmental Affairs Director for DHEC.

As a part of a new strategy DHEC says its been monitoring and testing PFAS since 2020 which includes sampling all 600 community water systems, it is expected to be completed later this year.

“To date we are getting some detections where before we were not but we’re not finding anything I would call an alarming level but until we know where the EPA is going to set the MLC it’s going to determine how many water systems in our state is going to have to take efforts to actually treat their water perhaps,” says Doug Kinard who is the Bureau of Water Division Director with DHEC.

DHEC is expecting the update from the Environmental Protection Agency to come some time around march.

“All in all once EPA’s MLC is released we will already have a very good understanding of the impact it will have on the public water systems in the state,” says Kinard.



In the meantime, if you are concerned if PFAS is in your water DHEC has a recommendation.

“If you have PFAS detection in your drinking water there are a lot of filtration systems that you can purchase and use right at the faucet but just be sure that those filters are certified to remove PFAS compounds and follow the instructions from the manufacturer for replacing them as necessary,” says Jennifer Hughes who is Bureau Chief of Water with DHEC.