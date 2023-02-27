Halloween-themed candles recalled over cracking glass

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—More than a million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of “mainstays three-wicked candles” sold at Walmart.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November of 2022.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.