Former Gamecock named head coach at Pinewood Prep

A Gamecock great will lead on SCISA football team this year.

Former Carolina linebacker DeVonte Holloman was named the head football coach at Pinewood Prep, the school announced on Tuesday. His contract with the school will begin on Wednesday.

“We are ecstatic to welcome coach Holloman and his family to the Panther community,” Pinewood’s Head of School, Dr, Dan Seiden said Tuesday. “He has won at every level and will undoubtedly lead Pinewood’s football program to new heights.”

Holloman played at Carolina from 2009 to 2012 and was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013.

He worked as a graduate assistant at Carolina, before becoming the head football coach at Beaufort High School in 2018. After Beaufort, Holloman was hired by South Pointe and won a state title in his final year with the Stallions.