SC man sentenced to 8 years in prison for trafficking guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Marquis Jerome Pollard, 42, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after he illegally sold firearms in Connecticut.

The arrest comes after investigators made a purchase of a 9mm Glock handgun and a drum magazine from Pollard in New Haven, Connecticut, in exchange for $1,500 on April 19, 2021.

The South Carolina man used straw purchasers to obtain the firearms in SC.

Pollard fled in his vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit after he was caught picking up additional handguns at a restaurant parking lot in Beaufort, say officials.

The investigation revealed that Pollard paid two separate straw purchasers to get at least 17 firearms for him.

Pollard’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, say officials.

He plead guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.