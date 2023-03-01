6th Annual Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 6th annual Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival is taking place March 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in celebration of the flowering trees.
The family-friendly festival, located at 7330 Carlisle St., will include food vendors, blossom-viewing, handcrafted artwork and much more.
Traditional Japanese attire is encouraged, but not required. Dogs are not allowed at the park.
Traditional and pop-culture Japanese themed art and cherry blossom inspired crafts will be available .