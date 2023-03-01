Closing arguments underway in Murdaugh murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This morning, jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial got a new view of the murder scene, visiting the Moselle property where Maggie and Paul were killed.

The trial is underway this afternoon with closing arguments.

Creighton Waters is presenting for the state.

Both sides finished presenting their cases yesterday.