Midlands Pup Shots! March 1

Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
I am a sweet senior beagle/dachshund mix and I'm just about 15 pounds.
PICKLE
Bonneau
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $450
Pickle is a 2 year old gorgeous English mastiff.
RHYLEE
warrenville
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
The babies are now 8 weeks old and ready to begin finding their forever families.
RITA
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Quiet, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs,children
My name is Rita and I’m a beautiful southern belle of a hound gal!
ROSE
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
They say I need to lose a few pounds so someone who might want to take walks with me and who will help me with my diet would be fantastic!
SKY
SMILEY
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
TAKEO
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Athletic, Curious, Funny
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $475
Takeo, 3 months DOB 11/28/2022, male, supermutt (Mom is a Pitbull mix, but are not certain his blend of breeds) estimated to be a medium possibly large size when full grown.
WILLOW
ZEUS
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
