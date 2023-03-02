Beaufort Sheriff: Woman injured in shooting incident

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Beaufort authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left one woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 24 year-old woman was found inside a vehicle near the area of Harrison Island Road in Bluffton with the wound today.

Several shots were reportedly heard by community members before the victim was found, say deputies.

The woman was transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital and later taken to Savannah for treatment.

If you have any information about this incident, call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.