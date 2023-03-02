Columbia Police evacuate downtown parking garages after bomb threat

Jessica Mejia,
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police are evacuating the parking garages at the 1300 block of Taylor & Sumter & Marion & Hampton after someone called in a bomb threat. 
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
The Bomb Squad is currently on scene to investigate the threat.
