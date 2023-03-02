Lexington Sheriff: Teacher’s aide taped student to chair

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged a teacher’s aide with cruelty to children after she allegedly taped a Seven Oaks Elementary School 4K student to a classroom chair.

Authorities say 25 year-old Olivia Michelle Murray used duct tape to tape the student’s legs to a chair Wednesday while the teacher was out of the classroom.

Murray told detectives the student had been disruptive and not listening.

She was arrested Wednesday night at her home and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.