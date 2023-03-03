Columbia City Ballet presents: “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage” tonight!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia City Ballet is gearing up to bring back their one-of-a-kind ballet, “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage: Dancing the Art of Jonathan Green” for one night only, March 3rd, at the Township Auditorium.

The production brings Green’s Gullah-inspired paintings to life through creative choreography and innovative sets.

Artistic and Executive Director, William Starrett collaborated with Green to bring 23 of Green’s pieces off the wall and onto the stage to share the story of Gullah culture in South Carolina’s Low Country, while also taking us through a spiritual journey. “Dancers are coming to life through the paintings, and you see the paintings unfold on the stage. You learn all about the stories behind them,” said Starrett.

Dancers will perform on pointe, and the audience will have the chance to see all different styles of dance, including contemporary, modern, folk, and jazz, and West African.

Columbia City Ballet has partnered with the Allen University Dancers, Choir, and the Benedict Choir to feature live music in the performance. Jonathan Green himself will also make an appearance.

Purchase your tickets here. The show begins at 7:30pm.