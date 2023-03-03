Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife, son

ABC NEWS—Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and their youngest son.

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family’s estate in June 2021, authorities said.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty Thursday on all charges — two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commitment of a violent crime.