Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced Friday, Guilty of murders of wife and son

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty in the murders of his wife and son. He will be sentenced Friday morning at 9:30am. You can watch the sentencing Live on Air on ABC Columbia.

The Jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon and took less than four hours to reach a guilty verdict.

Murdaugh was on trial for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and his son, Paul.

Murdaugh faced four charges total, two murder charges and two charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Murdaugh could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The court will return Friday morning at 9:30am for sentencing, per the Judge.

You can watch the sentencing on our website or Live on our air Friday on ABC Columbia https://www.abccolumbia.com/2023/03/02/guilty-jury-finds-alex-murdaugh-guilty-on-murder-charges/?alert=1315381&alert_type=banner