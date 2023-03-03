Lesion removed during Biden’s physical was cancerous, White House doctor says

(ABC NEWS)—The lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest during his physical last month was cancerous, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Friday.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” O’Connor said on Friday. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required.”

“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do,” O’Connor explained. “They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal.”

O’Connor said the “site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare.”

Biden had his second physical as president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 16, amid questions about his age as he mulls a run for a second term. Biden, at 80, is the nation’s oldest sitting president.

O’Connor gave Biden a clean bill of health following the exam, stating he remained “fit for duty” and was able to fulfill his responsibilities “without any exemptions or accommodations.”

Before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.