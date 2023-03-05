Brookland Lakeview Mental Health Awareness training classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Many attended the Brookland Lakeview Mental Health Awareness training classes as leaders try to equip the community on how to respond in a mental health crisis.

Brookland Lakeview organizers say Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.

“Some people make the mistake thinking that one may be having a heart attack however a person may be experiencing panic attack . . .so these are the things that we are teaching them in terms of how to recognize and identify those symptoms,” says Program Director Reginald Rearden.

“The secret is if you know the resources, if you know the tools — we can teach you then you can handle the situation and refer them to a professional,” says Jacqueline Betancourt, who is the Bilingual Community Health Worker.

Organizers also say there will be another training in April and it is free to the public and open for youth, teens, and adults. Classes are available for both English and Spanish speakers.