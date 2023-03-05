City of Columbia hosts Food Truck Fridays in March
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can sample local foods at the return of the City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays through the month of March.
City officials say there will be new food vendors and the food trucks will operate from one location.
According to the City, Food Truck Fridays feature delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, which can be enjoyed in our city while connecting with each other over great food. The public can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street. Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays for the month of March:
Location: 2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial)
March 10
Barn Bites
Carolina Donut Diva
Talk of the Town
March 17
Carolina Donut Diva
Heaven’s Cuisine
Talk of the Town
March 24
Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles
Kurt’s Kitchen Catering
The Wurst Wagen
March 31
Kurt’s Kitchen Catering
The Wurst Wagen
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez