City of Columbia hosts Food Truck Fridays in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can sample local foods at the return of the City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays through the month of March.

City officials say there will be new food vendors and the food trucks will operate from one location.

According to the City, Food Truck Fridays feature delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, which can be enjoyed in our city while connecting with each other over great food. The public can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street. Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays for the month of March:

Location: 2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial)

March 10

Barn Bites

Carolina Donut Diva

Talk of the Town

March 17

Carolina Donut Diva

Heaven’s Cuisine

Talk of the Town

March 24

Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles

Kurt’s Kitchen Catering

The Wurst Wagen

March 31

Kurt’s Kitchen Catering

The Wurst Wagen

Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez