ATMs on the decline as society goes cashless
ATMs are on the decline as the U.S. moves toward a cashless society.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– ATMs are on the decline as the U.S. moves toward a cashless society.
The Wall Street Journal reports they peaked in 2019 with 470,000 machines.
Then, the pandemic set off a surge in digital payments and the number began falling.
The paper cites a Euromonitor projection that cash and check payments will fall to 14% soon.
In 2010 they comprised 42% of transactions.
Some Americans still rely on cash and the trend could make it more and more challenging to get it.