ATMs on the decline as society goes cashless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– ATMs are on the decline as the U.S. moves toward a cashless society.

The Wall Street Journal reports they peaked in 2019 with 470,000 machines.

Then, the pandemic set off a surge in digital payments and the number began falling.

The paper cites a Euromonitor projection that cash and check payments will fall to 14% soon.

In 2010 they comprised 42% of transactions.

Some Americans still rely on cash and the trend could make it more and more challenging to get it.