City of Columbia Pedestrian and Bicyclist Counts calls for volunteers
Volunteers will count pedestrians and cyclists at one location for two hours.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers to help count transit riders, pedestrians and bicyclists to ensure all residents are counted for when making important decisions about the City’s landscape.
The collected data will be used to provide feedback to agencies that plan our roadways and inspire walkable, bikeable, and livable transportation design.
Nine time slots are available, and each location must be counted once on a weekday and once on a Saturday:
Saturday, March 25, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)
Tuesday, March 28, 7:30-9:30AM
Wednesday, March 29, 7:30-9:30AM
Thursday, March 30, 7:30-9:30AM
Saturday, April 1, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)
Tuesday, April 4, 7:30-9:30AM
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30-9:30AM
Thursday, April 6, 7:30-9:30AM
Saturday, April 8, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)
Volunteers can sign up at https://bit.ly/2023SpringCounts.