City of Columbia Pedestrian and Bicyclist Counts calls for volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers to help count transit riders, pedestrians and bicyclists to ensure all residents are counted for when making important decisions about the City’s landscape.

The collected data will be used to provide feedback to agencies that plan our roadways and inspire walkable, bikeable, and livable transportation design.

Volunteers will count pedestrians and cyclists at one location for two hours

Nine time slots are available, and each location must be counted once on a weekday and once on a Saturday:

Saturday, March 25, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Tuesday, March 28, 7:30-9:30AM

Wednesday, March 29, 7:30-9:30AM

Thursday, March 30, 7:30-9:30AM

Saturday, April 1, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Tuesday, April 4, 7:30-9:30AM

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30-9:30AM

Thursday, April 6, 7:30-9:30AM

Saturday, April 8, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Volunteers can sign up at https://bit.ly/2023SpringCounts.