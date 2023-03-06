Midlands Pup-Shots! March 6

Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Charlie is a beautiful boy around 12-weeks-old.
COOKIE
Friendly, Affectionate, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
"Cookie" is an Australian Shepherd/Husky mix who is genuinely SWEET, AFFECTIONATE and GENTLE!
EDGAR
Summerville
No Cats
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Edgar, also known as Mr.Chill Pill.
FENDER
Florence
Vaccinations up to date.
www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt
FORREST
LINDEN
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $475
Linden 4 years old, neutered male, Labrador Retriever mix, 54 pounds.
MATILDA
Sumter
Friendly, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Adoption fee $150
Matilda needs to be only dog.
OCTAVIUS
York
Spayed / neutered.
OVATION
Florence
Vaccinations up to date.
PERSEUS
York
Spayed / neutered.
REECE
Sumter
Friendly, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Adoption fee $350
Owner surrender due to her becomes anxious and very vocal.
ROSCOE
North Augusta
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, children
RUSTY
Sumter
Friendly, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Rusty is around 3-4 years old.
SOLO
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
Solo is a Great Dane Mix, 1-2 years old and approximately 40-45lbs.
TARA
Sumter
Friendly
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $250
Tara will be spayed before adoption.
WHIRLPOOL
Florence
Vaccinations up to date.
