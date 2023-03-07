Hershey unveils two new vegan options

Hershey recently unveiled two new plant-based candy options created for vegans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Hershey recently unveiled two new plant-based candy options created for vegans: Vegan Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a chocolate Hershey bar with almonds and sea salt.

Both products will be made with oats instead of dairy and are designed to taste like chocolate.

The Reese’s cups will be available nationally this month and the Hershey bar will hit store shelves in April.

Hershey is the latest company to offer vegan chocolate options in hopes of attracting more customers.

Nestle unveiled a vegan KitKat V in 2021.