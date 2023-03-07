Midlands Pup Shots! March 7

Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Affectionate, Brave, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This spunky girl came to us from the local shelter, a bit shut down and nervous.
6/16
KARMA
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
KELLI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Kelli is a 2 year old beagle mix who came to us from the local shelter, very shy and nervous about everything around her.
8/16
KRATOS
Darlington
9/16
MADDIE
Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Maddie is new to rescue and has been bounced around a little.
10/16
MARLA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This little 10 month old chihuahua mix came to us from a local shelter, scared and shy.
11/16
PENELOPE
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
PEPPA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful beagle mix girl came to us from a local shelter.
13/16
SMOKE
Darlington
14/16
THATCHER
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
15/16
XANDER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
ZACK
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Help a Midlands pup find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!