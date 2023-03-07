SC Physician Assistants to rally at State Capitol in support of healthcare access bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Physician Assistants (PAs) will rally at the State Capitol tomorrow, March 8 to support a bill that would improve healthcare access. The gathering is in support of Senate Bill 553.

The legislation aims to improve healthcare access for patients state-wide by removing unnecessary barriers and give flexibility to healthcare teams in order to provide better service.

According to a press release, only 69% of primary care needs in South Carolina are being met.

The bill will allow PAs who have more than 6,000 hours of post-graduate clinical experience to provide care consistent with their education, training, and experience without the unnecessary administrative hurdles imposed by current law, say officials.

Nationwide, PAs account for more than 500 million patient visits each year.