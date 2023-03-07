Uber to add step-by-step instructions to easily find ride area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Uber is making it easier for customers at the airport to find their ride.

The company announced today that it’s planning to add step-by-step instructions on the app to help guide people through the airport to their ride.

The instructions will have photos to show customers what to look for in the airport as they head to their pick up area.

Ubers says the new feature will be available in over 30 airports worldwide.

The company hopes to reduce traffic congestion and idle time for drivers waiting for their passengers.