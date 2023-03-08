Apple unveils new yellow iPhone 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Apple is introducing a new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus color–just in time for Spring.

Yellow joins the lineup of black, white, red, blue, and purple.

Apple is also releasing spring-themed watch band and silicone iPhone cases. Apple has been in the habit of releasing new colors for spring.

Last year, it was alpine green for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

The year before that, it was purple for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

You can pre-order the yellow iPhone beginning Friday.

General availability begins March 14.