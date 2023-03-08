Suspects wanted for Waffle House armed robbery in Lugoff

(Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of one of the suspects wanted for robbing the Waffle House restaurant Tuesday. (Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of one of the suspects wanted for robbing the Waffle House restaurant Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of another suspect wanted for robbing the Waffle House restaurant Tuesday. (Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of another suspect wanted for robbing the Waffle House restaurant Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) No one is hurt after an armed robbery at the Waffle House on Hwy. 601 in Lugoff on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) No one is hurt after an armed robbery at the Waffle House on Hwy. 601 in Lugoff on Tuesday.

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for two men wanted for an armed robbery at a Waffle House Tuesday night.

It happened at the restaurant on Highway 601 in Lugoff after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, both suspects fired multiple shots inside the business in an unsuccessful effort to get into the store’s safe.

Deputies say no one was hurt.

If you have any information on who they are and know their whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to their arrests.