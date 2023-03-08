U.S. job openings drop in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The number of job openings in the United States dropped in January.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics that number fell to 10.8 million in January– down from 11.23 million in December.

The January report showed that while hiring increased, layoffs surged and the number of people who quit their jobs dropped.

Federal officials have expressed concern that a tight labor market could keep upward pressure on wages and inflation.