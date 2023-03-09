Former Ft. Jackson trainee found not guilty by reason of insanity

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A former Fort Jackson trainee who hijacked a school bus full of children has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

At a hearing Thursday a judge reviewed opinions by two doctors and determined Jovan Collazo was not able to discern right from wrong.

In May of 2021 Collazo hijacked a school bus in Forest Acres at gunpoint before eventually letting all of the students off of the bus and abandoning it a short time later.

Deputies say Collazo also attempted an escape from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his arrest.

A spokesperson for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Collazo will be taken to a mental health facility for further treatment.