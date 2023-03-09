Office chairs recalled after buyers experience injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nearly 82,000 office chairs are being recalled.

According to the TJX company, the back of the chairs can detach from it’s base and about a dozen people have reported it happening to them.

Ten of them said it caused an injury and one of those injuries was a concussion.

The chairs were sold at Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Home Sense stores from June 2019 until last December and retailed for $60-$70.