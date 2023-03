Sunny D Vodka Seltzer coming soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sunny D is launching a vodka seltzer.

Just like you, the highly advertised orange drink from the 90’s is all grown up!

The company says they were inspired by people telling them they like to use Sunny D as a mixer.

Sunny D will be available at select Walmart stores starting March 11.