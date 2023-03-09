USDA: Corn surplus sends prices down

Corn prices could see some improvement at grocery stores—the USDA has released its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand estimates.

The season average for corn prices is down 10 cents to $6.60 per bushel.

This is the result of a corn surplus in the U.S. which is sending prices down.

No word on whether that will have any impact on ethanol production or pricing.