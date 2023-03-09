Yeti recalls two million coolers and gear cases

Nearly two million Yeti coolers and gear cases are being recalled due to the risk of magnets in the product detaching and being swallowed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nearly two million Yeti coolers and gear cases are being recalled due to the risk of magnets in the product detaching and being swallowed.

Products include the Yeti Hopper M-30 Soft Cooler 1.0 & 2.0, the Hopper M-20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the Side-Kick Dry Gear Case.

The cases and coolers have magnet-lined closures which can fail resulting in detached magnets.

There have been about 1,400 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing but no reports of injuries or of the magnets being swallowed.

All you have to do is give Yeti a call for a refund.

For more information, click HERE.