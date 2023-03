AAA: Gas prices $3.46 gallon average

The national average for gas is $3.46, which is up about a dime from last week.

AAA says the cost is expected to drop as demand for gas is declining faster than supply.

Here in Columbia, drivers are paying an average of $3.18.