SLED: Identities of suspects sought in recent SC State University shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents are requesting anyone with information regarding a shooting that occurred on March 2 at South Carolina State University to contact authorities.

You can contact SLED’s Low Country Regional Office at (843) 782-3822.

SLED was requested by South Carolina State University to investigate the shooting.