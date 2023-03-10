Tire buy-back day at Sumter County Civic Center

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— People in Sumter will soon have the chance to make a few extra bucks while selling their old tires.

A tire buy-back event is being held at the Sumter County Civic Center next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There’s a limit of 20 car tires per person, and each will be worth $2.00.

A valid South Carolina license is required to participate.