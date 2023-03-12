Richland County deputies recovering after being exposed to narcotics during traffic stop

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two on duty deputies are recovering after being exposed to a narcotic substance on Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Corporal Deon Hardy and his partner, Reserve Deputy Joshua Ross, were conducting a traffic stop just after 10 o’clock when they were exposed to a substance that rendered Cpl. Hardy unconscious. Deputy Ross immediately offered first aid and decided to administer narcan. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says fortunately, the efforts revived Cpl. Hardy.

“This is the reality of what our deputies encounter everyday,” says Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “If Reserve Deputy Ross did not have Narcan to quickly give Cpl. Hardy — he could have suffered serious health risks.”

The sheriff’s department says both deputies received narcan and were taken to the hospital. There is an investigation underway.