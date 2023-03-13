Lunchables will be added to school lunch programs beginning this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall.

Those include “Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers” and “Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza.”

“They will be different than those found in grocery stores and have ‘improved nutrition’ that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch program.”

The National School Lunch program, known as NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch to almost 30 million students daily.