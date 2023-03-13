Midlands Pup Shots! March 13

Summerville
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
3/16
BUBBY
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $500
Bubby is estimated to be about 7-8 years YOUNG!
4/16
CONAN
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Loves kisses, Funny, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
We rescued this fun boy from a local shelter.
5/16
CONNOR
York
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
DUTCH
Charlotte, NC
7/16
KODAK
Charlotte, NC
8/16
LADY LUCY
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
MYRTLE
Charlotte, NC
10/16
NALA
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Hi my name is Nala and I am a German Shepherd/Lab (we think) and I'm about 5 months old.
11/16
PEPE
York
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
PHILLIPE
York
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
RIP WHEELER
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $500
He is also crate trained although does whine when he gets thirsty.
14/16
ROSCOE B
York
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
I was brought to the rescue by a man who saved me off the street.
15/16
SHANNON
Darlington
16/16
TOBIAS
Irmo
Friendly, Loyal, Affectionate, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
He and his brother were strays we took in from a neighboring county.
Help find a forever home for a Midlands Pup in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!