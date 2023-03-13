Purina EL Elemental prescription dog food recall expanded

A recall on a prescription dog food has been expanded.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets E L Elemental Prescription dry dog food was initially voluntarily recalled in early February due to a supplier error which caused potentially-elevated levels of vitamin D in some of the product.

That recall has been expanded following an investigation by Purina.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, it can create health problems in high doses.

Pet owners are encouraged to check their food and compare it with UPC and production codes on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No other products are impacted.