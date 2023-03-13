Solar panel company establishing first U.S. manufacturing operations in SC

A global solar panel manufacturer announced plans to establish its first U.S. facility in Orangeburg County.

Hounen Solar serves the clean energy market by providing solar photovoltaic panels and other electrical products worldwide.

Located at 145 Millennium Drive, the company plans to lease a 200,720 square-foot plant and invest $33 million in operations.

The expansion will create 200 new jobs.

If you are interested in working for the Hounen team, email resumes to the company.