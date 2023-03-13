Study shows Americans not getting enough sleep

This week is Sleep Awareness Week and a new study suggests American are not getting enough.

The Apple Heart & Movement study found that only about 31% of participants got the recommended hours of sleep at night.

The American Heart Association says that number should be between seven to nine hours per night, but the average hours of sleep reported by participants was less than six-and-a-half hours per night.

The American Heart Association has added sleep to their “life’s essential” list. That’s a set of key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in America.