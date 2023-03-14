Cayce PD introduces new K-9s to the force, teams with Steel Hands Brewing for fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department is introducing new members of its K-9 Unit after several dogs retired from the force.

Nineteen-month-old Bumi and 13-month-old Eso will be joining 1-year-old Hudson, 6-year-old Bella and 6-year-old Eddie on Cayce PD’s K-9 unit.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan says the dogs are very excited to get started. “They’re ready to get to work. They just finished police certification so they are now fully certified through the state of South Carolina to deploy,” says Cowan.

Last March, the Cayce PD teamed up with Steel Hands Brewing to plan a fundraiser for its K-9 unit.

But one month later, Officer Drew Barr with the K-9 unit was murdered while on duty — causing the fundraiser to take on a whole new meaning.

“Honoring his legacy and honoring his service to the community is what it’s all about. And it’s actually what we talk about at the Cayce Police Department every day,” says Cowan.

Marketing Director for Steel Hands, Ashley Lambert, says last year’s “Drew Barr Steel Paws” fundraiser raised more money than they could have imagined.

“For us we were just trying to raise $19,000 for one new K-9 and we ended up raising $106,000. It was just simply amazing to watch the community come and support this effort and give back in so many ways,” says Lambert.

Cowan says the fundraiser helped the force with the cost of the dogs, new K-9 vehicles, and other needed equipment.

Not all of the dogs are patrol dogs.

K-9 Hudson is a therapy dog for local schools and is Corporal Mandy Fournier’s partner.

“These kids go through a lot of things outside of school and they can totally be there for them. Even something as simple as a panic attack, Hudson is really good for because they focus on petting him and it slows their breathing down,” Fournier says.

Steel Hands will hold its 2nd fundraiser on April 22nd.

The brewery’s Steel Paws Wheat Ale that was crafted for the fundraiser will be available as well.

“We encourage all of our fans, all of our fans and Steel Paws fans to come out for an entertaining day of live music, and K-9 demonstrations. We’re gonna have some really cool things happening. VIP tickets will be available. It’s just gonna be a great day of community,” says Lambert.