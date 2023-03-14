It’s National PI Day!

Today is National PI Day and no, we’re not talking about dessert, pizza or chicken pot pie.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today is National PI Day and no, we’re not talking about dessert, pizza or chicken pot pie.

It’s March 14, which is 3.14 but the mathematical equation goes on forever and ever and ever.

It’s the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and represented by the Greek letter PI.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the first major observance of PI Day was in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium.