Mattress Warehouse bringing 108 new jobs to Midlands

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Governor’s Office Mattress Warehouse plans on establishing a new distribution center in Lexington County.

Officials say the move will create 108 new jobs.

The facility will be the company’s first of its kind in South Carolina and be located on Industrial Park in West Columbia.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Mattress Warehouse team should visit the company’s careers page.