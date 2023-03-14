Midlands Pup-Shots! March 14

Lancaster
shy, sweet, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
We are really not sure what breed Ace is, but we know he's a handsome fellow!
2/16
ANDREW
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
3/16
BAILEY
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Quiet, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Bailey's family can no longer care for him and they are trusting Wescott Acres Pet Rescue to help Bailey find another family to love him
4/16
BECKY
Summerville
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Meet Becky, a 4-year-old female dog who is looking for her forever home.
5/16
BREEZY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Funny, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Adoption fee $500
This poor boy was brought into the rescue spur of the moment. He was underweight, smelled horrible and was living outside for months
6/16
DAKOTA
Lake Wylie
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $475
Dakota is 7 months old, 45 lbs.
7/16
DEMI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
GANACHE
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
Contact foster at zipdog68@yahoo.com
9/16
GRIGGS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
MOWGLI
Columbia
11/16
PETUNIA
Lake Wylie
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
Adoption fee $425
Petunia is 1 year old, 47 lbs
12/16
RACHAEL
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
13/16
REBA
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, special needs.
Good in a home with dogs, cats
Adoption fee $200
She came in with her five littermates, all abandoned on the side of the road.
14/16
RHYTHM
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
STAN LEE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Stan Lee is a 9 year old Dachshund who currently weighs approximately 25lbs
16/16
WOLFGANG
York
Spayed / neutered.
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!